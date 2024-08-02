Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher HandyGames and developer Massive Miniteam announced the RTS, Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, alongside the PC version when it leaves Early Access.

A demo is now available for the PS5 5 via PlayStation Store and Xbox Series X|S Microsoft Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore a strange fantasy world, uncover the mysteries of the past, automate your workshops, and go on adventures with your odd and adorable Sparks!

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure is a blend of automation and real-time strategy for single-player and in online cooperative play. We made it for both the die-hard fans of the automation genre and the automation-curious!

Design, Decorate, Build, Automate!

If you love to build and untangle small messes, we have something for you that we think you’ll find satisfying. The joy of making your own little machine and seeing it work! In Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, you’ll design automated workshops and put your Sparks to work in carrying and crafting everything you could need. Including more Sparks!

We’ve made this to be a great entry point into automation games but with a fresh spin for those who’ve already played thousands of hours in the genre. Without conveyor belts, you’ll have to manage the Spark traffic to optimize your designs. We’ve filled your toolbox with options so you can solve the logistics puzzles you’ll face as you tackle both distance and elevation.

Explore, Discover, Unearth, Adventure!

Take your Sparks for an adventure into procedurally generated worlds! Face unusual enemies like Spunnies and Beelephants as you explore diverse and distinct biomes. Find mundane and magical resources amidst forgotten ruins. Clear up the way to build and connect your workshops. Will you unearth the traces of the ancient past and find out who originally created the Sparks?

Bring your newfound knowledge and all the stuff you’ve made back home to your village. Help your village grow, share with and learn from the folks that you’ve grown up with. With this new technology and the secrets of the past, what changes will you spark in the world around you?

With Sparks or With Friends!

You can play the game in single-player or online co-op. We officially support up to 4 players, although this is not a hard limit, and you can easily jump in and out of any friend’s save at any time.

Narrative and gameplay progression is kept in the save file and is shared for everyone playing. You can play together and separately in the same save; explore the wide world, experience the rich narrative, and untangle your wild creations with no worries about any cutscene interruptions.

Features:

Play in single-player or in online cooperative play (up to four players officially supported, uncapped) with a simple host and join system to jump in and out of any friend’s game.

Designed for both gamepad and mouse-and-keyboard play.

Designed with an accessible core that’s further backed up by accessibility features, such as the ability to rebind both mouse-and-keyboard and gamepad controls.

Customize your character’s look to show off not just your fashion style but your play style as you unlock new customization options via achievements and play.

Build an expansive automation and logistics network that deals with both distance and elevation. Use powerful path add-ons and more to give logistical instructions to your Sparks. Create huge networks to carry your items and Sparks places!

Complete quests from your fellow villagers to unlock new buildings for your workshop and see the village change as you explore procedurally generated worlds with diverse and distinct biomes, unusual enemies, and forgotten ruins.

You can pet the Sparks!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

