Xbox Mobile Store Testing Has Begun - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xbox President Sarah Bond earlier this year stated Xbox would be launching a mobile game store in July. However, it is now July and the mobile store has yet to launch.

The head of Xbox communications Kari Perez in a statement to The Verge said testing has begun for the Xbox mobile store and more information will be shared in the future.

Testing has begun for our browser-based mobile store," said Perez. "Our work is progressing well and we will have more to share in the future."

The Xbox mobile store webpage was recently discovered, which says it is "coming soon."

The webpage also states, "Thank you for participating in the Xbox Insiders program. As part of our testing process, you have been placed in a holdback group and currently do not have access to this feature. Your support is invaluable to us, and we ask for your patience as we prepare for the public release. Stay connected with Xbox for further updates."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles