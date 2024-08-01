Multiplayer Online Dungeon Adventure Game Fellowship Announced for PC - News

Publisher Arc Games and developer Chief Rebel have announced multiplayer online dungeon adventure (MODA) game, Fellowship, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

A closed alpha will run from August 15 at 7am PT / 10am ET to August 20 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. It will feature six heroes, dungeon runs, challenging enemies, and loot. Those interested can sign-up here.

"We’re very excited to introduce Fellowship, a passion project that we’ve been working on for a long time since we formed Chief Rebel," said Chief Rebel CEO and game director Axel Lindberg.

"With Fellowship, we took inspiration from many games that we love to create a dungeon adventure that lets players jump right into the best part of MMOs and ARPGs, end-game dungeons, right from the start with ease. Fellowship will be a constantly evolving adventure and we want players of it from the very beginning, so we can’t wait for players to join us for our closed alpha playtest!"

Arc Games CEO Yoon Im added, "Fellowship marks the beginning of a new genre that aims to modernize the traditional [massively multiplayer online] gameplay experience, making it a potential game changer in our industry. We are thrilled to leverage our extensive online multiplayer and [massively multiplayer online] expertise to support Chief Rebel on this ambitious new video game. The closed alpha test is just the beginning for Fellowship, as we have a lot of incredible content and features to unveil as we look toward a PC launch next year."

Fellowship is a multiplayer online dungeon adventure (MODA) set in an exciting fantasy setting, with endlessly scaling dungeon runs. Players must focus on working together as a team, with an emphasis on skill, cooperation, and strategy to defeat bosses, collect loot, and work together to overcome ever-present challenges.

Experience the Holy Trinity and build the ultimate team of tanks, healers and damage dealers to take down hordes of enemies and the imposing bosses. Work together with your friends to overcome the greatest challenges, creating unbreakable bonds and memorable moments. Players can also flex their individual skills on the competitive leaderboards that show where you stand in Fellowship.

Persevere, overcome and ascend through the top ranks in Fellowship!

Endlessly Scaling Dungeon Runs

Fellowship‘s most unique feature that will set it apart is how it streamlines the dungeon running experience and how players can take part in endlessly scaling dungeon runs. Instead of grinding and spending hours to be able to access and go on endgame-like dungeon runs, with Fellowship, players can dive right into these type of dungeon runs from the beginning. Unlike other titles, including massively multiplayer online games, there’s no barrier of entry at all—whether it’s time commitment-specific or needing to get through a ton of prerequisite content—for being able to jump into endgame dungeons in Fellowship. Both newcomers and seasoned veterans will discover they can get the dungeon experience they want from the start, as they can choose to play Quick Play Dungeons that offer more casual 10 to 15-minute dungeon runs or Ranked Dungeons that offer a more competitive experience as they allow players to scale the dungeon difficulty to their liking, choose from various dungeon modifiers, and more.

Gather Your Perfect Team

Play alongside your friends in teams with four-player cooperative multiplayer in a rich, fantasy world full of challenging enemies and exciting rewards. Swap between a large pool of tank, healer and DPS roles with unique kits to build the perfect balance for your team.

Endless Scaling Replayability

Every run will feel like a brand-new challenge with dungeons that will get more difficult as players progress and level up. Players will never out level the game with seasonal updates, dungeon modifiers, new features and rewards that will keep each run fresh and exciting, adding another layer of replayability.

Rewards, Loot, Gear

After each completed dungeon run, players will earn loot to make their characters even more powerful! The tougher the dungeon, the better the rewards.

Unique and Complex Boss Mechanics

Each boss has unique and varied mechanics, for a fresh experience every run. Enemy skills grow as difficulty increases and additional modifiers continue to challenge players as they grow and improve.

