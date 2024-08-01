Kimi ga Nozomu Eien: Enhanced Edition Releases October 17 for PC - News

Publisher and developer aNCHOR, and developer fuzz have announced Kimi ga Nozomu Eien: Enhanced Edition will launch for PC via Steam on October 17.

We’re bringing one of the most famous visual novels ever to English for the first time! Experience the legendary visual novel “Kimi ga Nozomu Eien” when it comes to English on Steam this October 17th! Wishlist now from the link below!https://t.co/kBltiKUJkf — Muv-Luv (@muvluvseries) August 1, 2024

Read details on the game below:

Experience the visual novel that shook a generation. Kimi ga Nozomu Eien (The Eternity You Desire) comes to Steam in an enhanced edition, offering a poignant journey through love, loss, and the complexities of human relationships.

A Classic Reborn

First released in 2001, Kimi ga Nozomu Eien quickly became a cornerstone of the visual novel genre, influencing countless stories that followed. Now, everyone can experience this incredible story in English for the first time.

Features:

Massive Narrative: Immerse yourself in a mature, dramatic storyline that explores the depths of human emotion and the consequences of life-altering decisions.

Connect with a cast of deep, well-developed characters whose growth and relationships evolve throughout the story. Expanded Content: This definitive edition includes the original game plus three afterstories and a full-length retelling of Chapter 1 with new endings for each heroine. It also includes the the bonus episode Kanashimi wa Kaze no You ni (Sorrow, Like the Wind) from the first edition printing of Kimi ga Nozomu Eien: Latest Edition!

Story

“Time is both the kindest and the cruelest thing… It heals the wounds in my heart, but steals away my love for you.”

Choosing one person always means hurting someone else… A realistic love story about a boy who’s growing up.

Narumi Takayuki is a young man in his last year at Hakuryo Hiiragi academy. There’s not much time left before he graduates, but he still has no idea what he’s going to do with the rest of his life. He spends his days not doing much of anything in particular, and feeling a vague sense that he’s running out of time.

One day, his classmate and female friend Hayase Mitsuki invites him and his buddy, Taira Shinji, to a summer festival. There, she introduces him to a friend of hers, Suzumiya Haruka. Haruka is an extremely shy, introverted girl, and since Mitsuki’s trying hard to make her feel like part of the gang, Takayuki does his best to make her feel comfortable as well. But for some reason, instead of thanking him, she goes out of her way to avoid him. He leaves the festival frustrated and annoyed.

Days later, though, Haruka calls him out to the hill behind the school and tells him that she’s in love with him. Knowing how much courage it must have taken a shy girl like her to ask him out, he says finds himself unable to say no. The two begin dating, even though he’s not really interested in her.

Just like he predicted, his conversations with her are strained and awkward. But as time passes, the two of them grow closer, and Takayuki finds himself falling in love with her sweet, innocent nature.

And then one day…

About This Game

This work is an all-ages version of the original game based on Kimi ga Nozomu Eien: Latest Edition.

As the player, you will take on the role of the protagonist (Takayuki Narumi) and deepen your relationships with the heroines.

There are no right or wrong answers to the choices you face, and you’re free to follow the story however you desire.

The voice recordings used are from Kimi ga Nozomu Eien Latest Edition and existing consumer versions. We have also updated the menu screens for a more modern experience.

This version of the game can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of whether they’ve played the game before.

