Celestia: Chain of Fate Releases September 12 for Switch and PC

Publisher PQube and developer Agate announced Celestia: Chain of Fate will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 12.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Celestia: Chain of Fate is a romance-fantasy visual novel that delivers a captivating player driven narrative.

The perfect life you’ve known as a daughter of a Duke is about to change forever. With the revelation of your new hybrid identity, as a descendant of Angelus and Daemon, you must learn to live in a new world.

Compelled to accept an invitation to the Academy of Celestia to explore the world of magic, you must set out on a fresh journey in a world filled with demons and angels.

Uncover the secrets of your family history and learn to control the magical abilities you hold. Along the way, you’ll have the chance to develop relationships with one of three romanceable characters, each with their own unique traits and personalities.

It’s down to you to hold your friendships and advance your love interests while also prioritizing your education. Remember not to neglect your studies as you’ll need to overcome a series of challenges to graduate!

Otome Visual Novel

Follow a captivating romantic fantasy about Angelus, Daemons, and Half Bloods over 20-plus hours chapters!

Romanceable Leads

Discover the diverse personalities of your love interests across three main routes – ranging from the fiery passion in Val, to the gentle warmth of Luke, to the cold reserve of Ash. Build up affection and pick the man of your dreams!

Choices and Scenarios

Control the story by choosing options that best suit you! However, tread carefully, as there are various undesirable outcomes awaiting you.

Breathtaking Illustrations

Immerse yourself in a story full of exquisite hand-crafted illustrations, brimming with intricate details. Progress will automatically unlock stunning special illustrations that enhance your experience.

Extra Stories!

No detail will be missed with the opportunity to discover more about your favorite characters! Each character will feature their own side story, providing you with the chance to delve deeper into their backgrounds and personalities!

Atmospheric Music

Enjoy the story accompanied by music, enhancing key moments, and enriching the overall experience with deeper immersion and heightened emotional depth.

