Panic Games Showcase 2024 Set for August 27 - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Panic announced the Panic Games Showcase 2024 will take place on August 27 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature an unannounced new title / intellectual property from developer Okomotive, as well as interviews with the developers Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Arco, despelote, Time Flies, and Nour: Play With Your Food.

The next title from House House, Big Walk, will get "no more than a wink and a nod" this year, but "there will be plenty to talk about next year."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles