8 Minutes of off-Screen Footage of Astro Bot From ChinaJoy Event Posted Online

Board ASTRO's trusty Dual Speeder and get ready for an amazing adventure through spectacular worlds that are full of fun, secrets and surprises.

The PS5® mothership has been wrecked by ASTRO’s alien rival, leaving his crew scattered across multiple galaxies. Can you help ASTRO rescue his stranded bot buddies and rebuild the mothership?

Enjoy powered-up platforming action over 50 exciting planets. Make the most of ASTRO’s new abilities, from froggy boxing gloves to a giant ASTRO-shaped sponge!

Why you should play ASTRO BOT

Become a galactic explorer

Blast through the galaxy on ASTRO's Dual Speeder in the search for his Bot friends. Explore sky gardens, spooky graveyards, undersea cities, scorching volcanoes and much more!

Powered-up platforming

Take on crazy enemies and gigantic bosses with awesome new abilities. Feel their power through the DualSense wireless controller!

A PlayStation celebration

Rescue over 150 iconic VIP Bots inspired by legendary characters from 30 years of PlayStation history.