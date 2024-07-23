Norland Debuts in 8th on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 458 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 30, 2024, which ended July 23, 2024.

Norland was the one new release in the top 10 as it debuted in eighth place.

Elden Ring remained in second place, while Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree dropped three spots to seventh place.

Dead by Daylight, No Man's Sky, Rust, and Grand Theft Auto V all re-entered the charts this week in third, fourth, fifth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Elden Ring Dead by Daylight No Man's Sky Rust Red Dead Redemption 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Norland - NEW Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds The First Descendant Dota 2 Steam Deck Elden Ring Once Human Dead by Daylight No Man's Sky Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles