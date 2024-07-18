Splitgate 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

1047 Games has announced four-versus-four free-to-play shooter, Splitgate 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2025.

"The original Splitgate‘s development was ambitious but scrappy," said 1047 Games co-founder and CEO Ian Proulx. "The game was created from a dorm room, and the massive success and community it earned surpassed our wildest dreams.

"This time around, Splitgate 2 has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA first-person shooter experience our fans deserve, with the series’ signature action completely overhauled by an all-star team composed of the most talented individuals in the industry. This is a revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters. It’s the perfect entry point for players new to the world of Splitgate and a comprehensive upgrade worthy of our existing community."

Ready to step into the spotlight? Eager to hear 100,000 fans screaming your name? Seeking fame and admiration? Then join the Sol Splitgate League, where the future is bright–it takes a team to bring home victory, but only one person can top the leaderboard.

Play together. Stand alone.

Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a four-versus-four free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be number one. Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena.

Win From Any Angle

Dominate the arena with the ultimate tool–a portal gun. Turn the tide of battle with multi-dimensional combat through portals to flank your foe, or utilize futuristic physics to launch yourself for a jaw-dropping aerial kill.

Evolution is Here

This is the future of Splitgate, bringing fast-paced portal gunplay with objective-based game modes and distinctive futuristic maps. Grow your skills as you unlock new capabilities for each Faction, upgrade your weapons, and maximize your loadout potential.

Choose Your Faction

Dash around the battlefield as the agile Aeros, control the chaos as the tactical and time-manipulating Meridian, or run in guns blazing with Sabrask’s raw power. Utilize dynamic abilities and diverse weapons to your advantage and playstyle. Mix and match factions to build the ultimate team.

Team Up and Earn Glory

Recruit your friends and compete for the respect of the entire galaxy. Take control of the Hotzone while your friends hold off enemies portalling in from all sides. Stand together and steamroll your opponents to win the match and claim victory.

