C-Smash VRS: New Dimension to get Non-VR Update for PS5 - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood announced C-Smash VRS: New Dimension will be getting an update on September 26 that will add a flat screen version of the virtual reality game that is currently available for the PlayStation VR2.

This will allow PlayStation 5 owners who don't own a PS VR2 headset the ability to play the game on a TV.

View a trailer of the game below:

"I’m excited to be returning to Kyoto," said RapidEyeMovers director Jorg Tittel. "It feels like a homecoming. We first reimagined SEGA’s Dreamcast and arcade classic Cosmic Smash for VR and versus gameplay and showcased it at BitSummit 2023. Now we’re returning to the game’s roots and native Japan. I look forward to making our labor of love available to millions of PS5 players in late summer."

Wolf & Wood creative director Ryan Bousfield added, "It is exciting to know our first big, preview of C-Smash VRS: New Dimension is going to give players a sample of what we have been working on. I hope New Dimension will invoke the feeling and pure playability of the original Cosmic Smash and other similar games from that era."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles