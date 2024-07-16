Animation Studio Axis Studios Goes into Administration, 162 Laid Off - News

Animation studio Axis Studios has gone into administration with 162 employees being laid off, according to the BBC. Four employees will remain with the company to wind down the business,

The UK-based studio has created content for video games, movies, TV, and theme parks. In gaming they worked on trailers and cinematics for Halo, Destiny, League of Legends, Dead Island, and more.

The studio has recently faced "severe cash flow problems" due to a drop in the number of projects and an increasing cost of labour.

Alistair McAlinden, the head of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, told the BBC, "Axis has more recently been impacted by a decline in customer projects, as well as increases in labour costs which have resulted in severe cash flow problems. The directors worked tirelessly to explore alternative solutions, but ultimately had to take the difficult decision to seek the appointment of administrators."

Joint administrator Geoff Jacobs added, "Our priority is to give employees support in the first instance. We would encourage any party with an interest in Axis’ live projects to contact us immediately."

Axis Studios was founded in 2000 by Richard Scott, alongside Dana Dorian, Stuart Aitken and Graham McKenna.

