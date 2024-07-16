Sylvio: Black Waters Releases July 25 for PC - News

Publisher DreadXP and developer Stroboskop announced the first-person exploration horror game, Sylvio: Black Waters, will launch for PC via Steam on July 25.

A stranger in an unfamiliar land, you discover a mysterious device that appears to allow you to listen to the spirits of those who once inhabited this place. The device picks up the voice of a man named Lee who claims to be the sole survivor on this planet.

With Lee’s guidance, you are led to follow a trail of clues taking you deep into the physics-defying depths of the planet known as the lungs; a series of desolate sites that appear to mimic familiar forms found on earth.

With the essence of the dead entombed throughout the lungs of the planet, not every encounter is safe. Something is very wrong with this place.

Sylvio: Black Waters is a first-person exploration horror game from the creator of Sylvio and Sylvio 2. A glorious return-to-form with fresh mechanics, this physics defying, and puzzle-filled experience will thrill followers of the series with much to enjoy for brand new fans.

Features:

Physics-bending gameplay on a world of changing gravity.

Decipher audio based puzzles to hear the voices of the past.

Decode video recordings to uncover clues.

Defend yourself from the aggressive dead with air powered weaponry.

Four to six hours of gameplay.

