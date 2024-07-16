Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Elden Ring Takes 2nd - Sales

The Steam Deck has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 29, 2024, which ended July 16, 2024.

Elden Ring is down one spot to second place, while Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree remained in fourth place.

Baldur's Gate 3, Chained Together, and Cyberpunk 2077 remained in third, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to seventh place and the pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped one spot to ninth place and Forza Horizon 4 fell three spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Elden Ring Baldur's Gate 3 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Chained Together Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 4

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

PUBG: Battlegrounds Dota 2 The First Descendant Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Elden Ring Apex legends Once Human - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

