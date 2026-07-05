MECCHA CHAMELEON Sales Top 15 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 11 hours ago

Develoepr lemorion_1224 has announced the hide-and-seek game, MECCHA CHAMELEON, has sold over 15 million units as of July 5.

This figure is up from 10 million units sold as of June 25, seven million units sold as of June 21, and one million units sold as of June 13.

"We hit 15 million in sales! Thanks a million! Get ready for a new collaboration with a famous Japanese star next week!" said the developer.

MECCHA CHAMELEON released for PC via Steam on June 9.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Paint your own body! Blend in like a chameleon in this hide-and-seek game!

Hide and Seek

The rules are simple. Split into the Seeker team and the Hider team to play hide-and-seek. The Seekers win if they find everyone within the time limit.

Paint

The way you hide is a bit special. Paint your pure white body to blend into the stage. Just like a chameleon. The hiding spot, the pose, and above all, your artistic skills are the key! Deceive the Seekers' eyes with a mimicry that would even surprise a chameleon.

Matching

Of course you can play with friends, but you can also play with people you don't know. (If you create a server that is not set to private, anyone can join freely.) Game streamers can easily host viewer participation games. The maximum number of players depends on the host's network environment. (2–10 players recommended. This may increase or decrease based on future playtests.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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