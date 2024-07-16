Xbox Game Pass Adds Flintlock, Kunitsu-Gami, and Dungeons of Hinterberg - News

Microsoft has announced three more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterberg, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass! A wholesome pixel art platformer. Cook magical delicacies from a vast collection of ingredients in your own shop. Explore an unfamiliar town and deliver tasty treats to the townsfolk. Learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique witchy world.

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass! Flock is a multiplayer co-op game about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Soar through beautiful landscapes, seeking out rare and elusive creatures to add to your flock.

Coming Soon

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 18

Available on day one with Game Pass! Kill all gods in the upcoming action-RPG from the developers of Ashen! Step into the boots of Nor Vanek, an elite member of the Coalition army, joined by Enki, a fox-like companion, in their quest for vengeance against the Gods. Weave in melee, gunpowder, and magic in rhythmic battles where combos chain together to create a deadly dance.

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 18

Available on day one with Game Pass! Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will you be sent packing on your first day, or remain to become a Master Slayer? Master magic, solve puzzles, slay monsters; all this and more await you in Hinterberg!

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

Available on day one with Game Pass: A unique Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura Action Strategy game. The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.

DLC / Game Updates

EA Sports College Football 25 Early Access Trial – Available today

Try EA Sports College Football 25 today with a 10-hour early access trial. Immerse yourself in iconic atmospheres with Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Plus, members score monthly Loyalist Ultimate Team Packs, featuring 4 Gold Players, and save 10% on purchases of EA digital content including pre-orders.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Stumble Guys: Cyborg Dance Bundle – Available now

Join millions of players and stumble to victory in this fun multiplayer knockout battle royale! Claim the bundle so you can look awesome in your Cyborg Legendary Skin and showoff when you win with your Robot Victory Animation. Make sure to cap it off with something great by using your 250 Gems and 50 Stumble Tokens!

The First Descendant: Launch Edition Bundle – Available now

Play the next-generation looter shooter, The First Descendant now and claim your launch bundle for a unique edge in the game, including a back attachment, two weapon skins, and more cosmetic items to customize your Descendent’s appearance!

EA Sports UFC 4: Premium Starter Pack – Available now

The legend of the Kumite has influenced thousands of mixed martial artists, unlock vanity inspired by that same tradition with this premium starter pack available with your EA Play membership.

Leaving July 31

You can pick these up for up to 20% off before they go, or quickly find your save file and get those achievements before they’re gone!

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Venba (Cloud, Console, and PC)

