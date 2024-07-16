Crossy Road Castle Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Xbox One - News

Developer Hipster Whale announced the multiplayer arcade platformer, Crossy Road Castle, is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

The game has been available for Apple Arcade since February 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

OK, OK we hear you already, you want Crossy Road Castle on console!



Well good news everyone! It’s coming soon!



Join in on the action with Chicken and the Crossy Road crew when Crossy Road Castle lands on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One for the first time!

Familiar Crossy favorites make for a cast of colorful characters with golden hearts and only slightly questionable brain power… now console players can join up and join in on the latest and greatest of castle climbs!

Crossy Road Castle is PACKED to the turrets with multiplayer, platforming arcade fun! Come on and join in on the fun.

NEW STUFF!… AND MORE COMING

Waiting rooms brimming with fun interactions and classic elevator tunes to entertain you while you’re waiting for players to join your game.

Overhauled the game UI for each console

Cross Platform multiplayer. You can play local and multiplayer mode online and with players on different consoles.

With ten towers to unlock featuring thousands of possible combinations to master and enjoy.

Regular content updates! Content is dropping regularly with time-limited events featuring special levels and themed characters to collect.

