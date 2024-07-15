Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta Dates Revealed - News

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software announced the dates for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta.

The Early Access multiplayer beta will run from August 30 to September 4, while the open beta runs from September 6 to 9.

Prepare to lock in for the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta, two days after Call of Duty: Next 🔥



🏃‍♂️ Experience Omnimovement

🗺️ Check out brand-new maps built by @Treyarch

🔫 Build your loadouts with a variety of Weapons, Equipment, and Perks

🤝 Play classic and new modes with your… pic.twitter.com/Nq5nw1OyPV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 15, 2024

Read details on the multiplayer beta below:

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta gives fans hands-on with the incredible new Omnimovement system and other gameplay innovations across a variety of brand-new Core maps, lets them build their own loadouts, access a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and drop in across a number of Modes.

Weekend One: Early Access

Available to players who have preordered the game across all platforms (consoles and PC), as well as Game Pass subscribers, the first Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 30 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, and end on Wednesday, September 4 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Weekend Two: Open Beta

The second Beta weekend is for all players on all platforms, regardless of their preorder status, as well as Game Pass subscribers. The second Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, and end on Monday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 25.

