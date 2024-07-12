The First Descendant Tops 10 Million Players in 7 Days - News

Publisher Nexon and developer Nexon Games announced the free-to-play looter shooter, The First Descendant, has surpassed 10 million players in seven days.

"We've reached 10 million Descendants in just 7 days!" announced the developer. "Thank you all for your tremendous support and love. It means everything to us. We will do our best to bring you great experiences. Can't wait to continue this journey together!"

The First Descendant released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 2.

