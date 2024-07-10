NBA 2K25 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have announced NBA 2K25 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on September 6.

"In a year that showcases competition at the highest level—and in a play style that is uniquely one’s own—we’re thrilled to share Jayson, A’ja, and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes," said Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas. "The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing dynasty."

The game will be available in four different editions:

Standard Edition

Price: $69.99 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) / $59.99 (Nintendo Switch)

$69.99 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) / $59.99 (Nintendo Switch) Platforms: All

WNBA Edition

Price: $69.99

$69.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Region: North America only

North America only Store: GameStop only

All-Star Edition

Price: $99.99

$99.99 Platforms: All

All Content: This edition includes 100,000 VC and MyTEAM content, including 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR), 3 Diamond Shoe Cards, 3 Takeover Boosts, and 1 Amethyst Coach Card; as well as MyCAREER content, including 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games), 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games), Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey, Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin, and a 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt.

Hall of Fame Edition

Price: $149.99

$149.99 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Content: Includes everything in the All-Star Edition plus a MyCAREER Vince Carter Cover Jersey, a Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 upfront Pro Pass rewards and a 12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription.

