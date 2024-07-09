Elden Ring Tops the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd - Sales

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 28, 2024, which ended July 9, 2024.

Steam Deck remained in second place, while Baldur's Gate 3 climbed two spots to third place. The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion remained in fourth place and Chained Together was up one spot to fifth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 was up from seventh to sixth place, while Forza Horizon 4 fell from third to seventh place. Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in eighth place, Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, and EA Sports FC 24 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Elden Ring Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Chained Together Cyberpunk 2077 Forza Horizon 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

The First Descendant Elden Ring Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Baldur's Gate 3 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Naraka: Bladepoint Chained Together Cyberpunk 2077

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

