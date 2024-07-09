Metroidvania Game Frontier Hunter: Erza's Wheel of Fortune Releases July 26 for PS5 and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Developer IceSitruuna announced the Metroidvania game Frontier Hunter: Erza's Wheel of Fortune will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 26.

The game has been available in Early Access for PC since December 2022.

View the PS5 and PC launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune is a genuine Metroidvania game. Compared to our last work, Tower Hunter: Erza’s Trial, Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune has fuller stories, content, monsters, more exquisite scenes, smoother actions, and a more diversified, personalized cultivation system. We’ll do our best to make the game construction more thorough and stable. Also, we’ll add more featured experience, gameplay, and content in future updates.

Two years ago, Erza obtained the legendary hunter license and became a rising star in the imperial force. Under the rule of the wise and able emperor, the empire grows steadily. As one of the core forces in the expansion, Erza has won many military exploits.

In this fantasy world of swords and magic, Erza will lead an exploration team and start an epic adventure. She will fight unknown monsters and solve mysteries of the world. Why would the fiend become a hair clip? You’ll find the answer in the game.

Features:

Classic side-scrolling levels with steadier, smoother gameplay. Jump and dash can interrupt other actions’ recovery to get smoother responses.

side-scrolling levels with steadier, smoother gameplay. Jump and dash can interrupt other actions’ recovery to get smoother responses. During your exploration in the game world, you may find secret passages between the two main areas or accidentally enter unknown chambers with hidden stories.

Improved cartoon rendering makes the characters more lifelike.

Real beat ’em up combat system. Enemies have more ways to act after hit.

beat ’em up combat system. Enemies have more ways to act after hit. You’ll depend more on tactics when it comes to BOSS fights—learn their routines and act swiftly. Seize the chance to hit while keeping a distance.

With the character change and support system, Erza won’t be fighting alone.

With the character change and support system, Erza won’t be fighting alone. 2.5D exquisite scenes will surely make an impression on you. The ultimate skills are made in 3D, which enables cool shows that 2D can’t do.

With a more diversified, personalized cultivation system, you can choose your favorite way to raise characters and find more possibilities.

