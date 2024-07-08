Cities: Skylines II for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Delayed Again - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order announced the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Cities: Skylines II has once again been delayed.

The console versions of the game were originally scheduled to launch alongside the PC version in October 2023, however, it was delayed to Spring 2024 then to October 2024. This time the developers did not provide a new release window.

"We wanted to update you on the console release schedule," said the developers. "Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window.



"While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver. We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed.



"We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either. However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like."



