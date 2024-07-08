Zenless Zone Zero Tops 50 Million Downloads - News

miHoYo has announced the free-to-play action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, has surpassed 50 million downloads worldwide.

To celebrate the milestone, miHoYo is gifting players 1,600 Polychrome, which is the in-game currency. It will be gifted via in-game mail.

"Since its release, Zenless Zone Zero has reached 50 million downloads globally," said miHoYo. "A city that once only existed in the hopes and dreams of the dev team has never been as buzzing with life as it is now.

"Your patience and support have made New Eridu what it is today. Of course, to live up to everyone's expectations and truly become a city of miracles, we are aware that there are still lots of improvements to be made. We encourage all Proxies to provide feedback and suggestions via our official channels."

Zenless Zone Zero is available for the PlayStation 5, PC via Epic Games Store and client download, iOS, and Android.

