Nintendo Switch Sports to Add Basketball on July 9 - News

/ 740 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will release a free update for Nintendo Switch Sports on July 9 that will add basketball to the game.

"Basketball is coming to Spocco Square in the Nintendo Switch Sports game as a free update!," reads details on the update. "Use motion controls to sink as many baskets as you can within the time limit in the solo Three-Point Challenge.

"If you’re looking for friendly competition, then up to four players can compete locally in Five-Streak Battle or Three-Point Contest, and you can dribble, pass and score in two-on-two matches locally or online."

Nintendo Switch Sports is available for the Nintendo Switch.

Ready to shoot some hoops? Basketball arrives in #NintendoSwitchSports on July 9th! pic.twitter.com/UR00BWfHJt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles