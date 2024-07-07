Death end re;Quest Code Z Releases in 2025 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced the RPG, Death end re;Quest Code Z, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe in 2025.

What is the Death end re;Quest series?

A thrilling RPG in which a group of young people traverse a world tainted by bugs, death threatening them at every turn as they confront mysteries and danger. It is packed with despair-inducing Death Ends written by Makoto Kedouin, acclaimed writer of Corpse Party.

The first installment of the Death end re;Quest series launched on PlayStation 4 in 2018 (Japan) and 2019 (North America and Europe), and its sequel, Death end re;Quest 2, was released on PlayStation 4 in 2020 (Japan, North America, and Europe).

With character designer, Kei Nanameda, and scenario supervisor, Makoto Kedouin—writer for Corpse Party—back for the third installment of the Death end re;Quest series, where a new protagonist, Sayaka Hiwatari, enters a story of parallel universes where she is unable to decipher who’s a friend or foe.

Story

Step into a tale of parallel universes…

Iris was born in World DE-1, a world that mirrors Earth in the 2000s. With her birth, a series of tragic loops was set in motion, which were gradually unraveled by the efforts of Arata Mizunashi and his team.

With her goodwill restored, Iris created a copy of World DE-1 named World DE-1.5. Here, feuds gave way to friendship, each person a perfect cog in a perfect world. But a new crisis threatens the peace…

A mysterious man has entered the fray, and he leads a group of people who look identical to the world’s former heroes. Our new hero, Sayaka Hiwatari, confronts the rising chaos, where friends and foes seem impossible to distinguish.

And so the battle with another world enters a new phase…

