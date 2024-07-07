Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Kid Releases August 6 for Switch and PC - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developers Toybox and Millennium Kitchen have announced the open-world adventure game, Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Kid, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 6 in the Americas And Europe for $39.99 / €39.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A circus troupe comes to Yomogi Town, a rural town in Japan situated between mountains and the ocean. As the son of the circus ringmaster, enjoy a special summer filled with adventures!

All of Yomogi Town and the nature surrounding it are an open world where you can enjoy summer to its fullest. Immerse yourself in nostalgic scenery filled with towering clouds, beautiful sunsets, and the sound of cicadas.

Summer days are always filled with activities like fishing at the river or catching rare bugs in a field. Help the circus succeed and interact with the townspeople if you’d like. Enjoy a night at the summer festival, dancing and watching fireworks. There’s even a train so you can visit a neighboring town.

Your own special summer vacation filled with unique experiences awaits you!

This is the latest work by Kaz Ayabe, creator of several games themed around summer vacation and childhood nostalgia. Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid comes to Steam.

Gameplay

Dive into a midsummer adventure in a vast open world!

Experience the freedom and nostalgia of a small country town brought to life in stunning 3D. Our game offers a seamless open-world environment where you can explore without any interruptions or loading screens.

Immersive Realism

Relive the magic of childhood adventures with lifelike 3D recreations of quaint shopping districts and charming single-car trains.

Dynamic Environment

Witness the passage of time and changing weather conditions in real-time, adding depth and authenticity to your journey.

Endless Exploration

Swim in the ocean, scale majestic mountains, or hop on a train to discover neighboring towns. Every corner of this world is yours to explore.

Reconnect with the childhood joys of exploration and create new memories in a world brimming with possibilities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles