Daybreak Acquires Palia Developer Singularity 6 - News

Publisher and developer Daybreak Games, best known for MMO games, has announced it has acquired Palia developer Singularity 6.

The multiplayer cozy community online game, Palia, is currently available in open beta for the Nintendo Switch and PC. The plan is to release the game on all major gaming platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Singularity 6 to Daybreak Games," said Ji Ham, CEO of Daybreak Games. "S6 is an excellent addition to our development studios, renowned for their success in creating large-scale online games and content. Their debut title, Palia, is a fantastic addition to our online portfolio. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the S6 team to make Palia the best online experience possible across all major gaming platforms and to help continue expand their community of players for years to come."

Singularity 6 co-founder and CEO Anthony Leung added, "Our team is ecstatic to join the Daybreak Games family,. ​From Day 1, we have always wanted to forge alternate worlds that help deepen players’ lives – we believe we are on the path to that with Palia and are ever grateful for the initial player reception and support.

"But we ultimately want to get Palia into the hands of every gamer that wants to play it and we believe that we can best do so by partnering up with Daybreak, who have a proven track record of building gaming communities that last for decades. We look forward to benefiting from their experience, expertise, and investment into Singularity 6 and Palia."

