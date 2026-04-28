The Blood of Dawnwalker Launches September 3 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Rebel Wolves announced the open-world dark fantasy action RPG, The Blood of Dawnwalker, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 3.

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99 / ¥9,790, while the Eclipse Edition is priced at $79.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥10,890 and includes a copy of the game, digital World Compendium, digital soundtrack, and digital comic book.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

14th-century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. It’s a moment of weakness—and that’s all they needed. Vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows and claim what they’ve been denied for centuries: freedom, and the power that comes with it. Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

You play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love?

Make the Story Your Own

Experience and shape the plot the way you want. Embark on the quest to save your family, or swear revenge on your sire and destroy everyone standing in your way. Discover ancient secrets lurking in the valley. Rush in head first or risk taking time to prepare. Go alone or search for friends and forge unlikely alliances.

Day And Night

Experience two different gameplay loops, offering distinct abilities to choose from, mysteries to uncover, and varying ways to achieve your goals. Experiment with different approaches and discover how the world reacts to your actions.

Every Action Matters

Every action—and inaction—shapes the world around you. Your family’s days are numbered, and every time you take on a quest, time moves forward, compelling you closer to the end. Choose carefully whom to help and whom to leave behind. You will not have time for everyone. The world waits for no one. And neither does the villain.

Sword, Claws, And Rage

Defy gravity, become a brutal force of nature, and use your supernatural skills as a vampire. Or raise your sword, and employ powerful magic to take on opponents as a human. Experiment and adapt as your form changes during the day and night; each has its strengths and weaknesses.

Open World Brimming With Adventure

Venture through the hand-crafted open world and discover all it has to offer. Roam through the lush forests, the vast plains, the treacherous swamps, the steep mountaintops, and the medieval settlements. Explore forgotten ruins, find remnants of an ancient civilization, and uncover truths that should probably remain hidden.

Become the Dawnwalker

Experience the beginning of a brand-new saga built with love for the role-playing genre. Immerse yourself in a visually stunning world powered by the next-gen Unreal Engine 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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