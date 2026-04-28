Illumination and Nintendo Has Untitled Film Set for Release in April 2028 - News

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Illumination and Nintendo have a third film in development following the two animated Super Mario Bros. movies, according to the latest release schedule for upcoming Universal Pictures movies.

The movie is listed as "Untitled Illumination/Nintendo Event Film (April 2028)" with a release date of April 12, 2028. Unsurprisingly, it is listed as an animated movie being from Illumination.

It isn't known what this movie is, but it could possibly be a third entry in the Super Mario Bros. movie series.

Shigeru Miyamoto did recently state he was surprised critic reviews for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were harsher than the first movie.

"It's true: the situation is indeed very similar," said Miyamoto at the time. "Actually, regarding the previous film, I felt that the critics' opinions did hold some validity. However, I thought things would be different this time around - only to find that the criticism is even harsher than it was before."

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has earned over $831.69 million through its first four weekends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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