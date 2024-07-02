Reel Fishing: Days of Summer Releases October 28 for All Major Platforms - News

Natsume announced Reel Fishing: Days of Summer will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 28.

"The Reel Fishing franchise has been known for its photorealistic fishing fun for 25 years," said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. "We are excited to bring a bit of summer fishing fun to brighten gamers up in October where they can experience the realistic and fun fishing experience of the original game, but with the latest and greatest specs available on the gaming systems of today."

Read details on the game below:

The new title in the long-running series is the ultimate fishing trip as you join three good friends as they spend their last days of summer together with one last fishing trip! But is there more to these fishing spots than meets the eye? Find out in Reel Fishing: Days of Summer! Catch over 40 species of fish from 14 different fishing locations and craft over 70 different kinds of tackle to lure the rarest of fish. Players can keep fish in a beautiful aquarium while levelling up and gaining new and exciting skills.

