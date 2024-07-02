Transformers: Galactic Trials Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Outright Games and developer 3DCLouds have announced arcade racing and robot combat game, Transformers: Galactic Trials, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"It has been a pleasure to continue our collaboration with Hasbro and return to the world of Transformers," said Outright Games marketing director Stephanie Malham. "With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of this iconic IP, we are very excited to be releasing the first ever console racing video game in the franchise’s history. With the inclusion of rogue-lite elements, Transformers: Galactic Trials‘ gameplay complements the dynamic Transformers robots."

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans added, "As Transformers celebrates its 40th year alongside the theatrical premiere of its first fully CG-animated film, Transformers One, we are proud to continue our collaboration with Outright Games to unveil an epic journey that speaks to the enduring legacy of the iconic brand.

"With immersive gameplay, and a storyline that resonates with fans old and new, Transformers: Galactic Trials is sure to ignite excitement. Through this all-new Transformers racing experience, we continue to expand our digital offerings through strategic licensing and internal development and we can’t wait for Transformers fans to see what else we have in store."

After the evil Nemesis Prime steals the Prime Relics, the Autobots and Decepticons must set out on a rip-roaring adventure to recover these artefacts and control the incredible powers they bestow. Fans can play as iconic Autobots or Decepticons, including Bumblebee, Megatron, Elita-1 and Optimus Prime and race across battle-race circuits to collect relics and beat opponents. The gameplay incorporates both traditional arcade racing in vehicle form and dynamic combat in bot-form, as players must defeat enemies and make it to the finish line.

As players progress and collect new relics, they will level up their skills and unlock new iconic playable characters and skins. Two game modes are available; play Galactic Trials to progress through levels and collect relics in single-player mode. In Arcade mode, grab a friend with two-player, local multiplayer and enter a quick race, creating a custom racing experience with your track, character and weapons, or enter location-based specialized tournaments.

