Housemarque Hiring for a AAA Action Game

William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago
Housemarque, the first-party PlayStation developer, in a new job listing for a Senior Game Designer posted on LinkedIn reveals the studio is developing a AAA action game that is using Unreal Engine.
"At Housemarque you will be responsible for designing, prototyping and implementing enemies for a AAA Action game from inception to the finished, fully-fledged opponents for the player to overcome," reads the job listing.
"You will work directly with the Directors, Leads and fellow Designers and Programmers to ensure that the enemies content of the game is of highest possible quality. You will also work on creating and improving the pipelines and processes so the content creation is as fluid as possible."
the studio most recently released Returnal for the PlayStation 5 in April 2021 and for PC in February 2023.
Was hoping to have something smaller from them next time around. Returnal was nice and fit their genre but much preferred their previous more arcade like twin stick shooters in Nex Machina and Super Stardust.
Wow housemarqee is still alive and kicking?
I thought returnal numbers were low?
Hopefully we get updated numbers
It sold around 500k in the launch period, and then was at 1M about 6 months later. You have to remember this was one of the first £70/$70 games and it was released when there was not even 10m PS5’s sold. Over the whole generation it will probably sell like 4-5M units as all the first party Sony games sell forever. It’s on PS Plus Extra though, so it remains to be seen what effect that will have.
The game was also made by a team of about 80 people with a full development period of only around 18 months(about 3 years of pre-development prototyping with a small team while they worked on their cancelled live service game). So the overall cost would actually be tiny, not even close to AAA budgeting in modern terms. Control was developed in the same country with a larger team and development time of 3 years for some context and cost €30m. Returnal might have cost in the region of $15-20m.
Sony bought housemarque outright shortly after returnal's release. Obviously they were happy with it.