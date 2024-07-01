Housemarque Hiring for a AAA Action Game - News

posted 12 hours ago

Housemarque, the first-party PlayStation developer, in a new job listing for a Senior Game Designer posted on LinkedIn reveals the studio is developing a AAA action game that is using Unreal Engine.

"At Housemarque you will be responsible for designing, prototyping and implementing enemies for a AAA Action game from inception to the finished, fully-fledged opponents for the player to overcome," reads the job listing.

"You will work directly with the Directors, Leads and fellow Designers and Programmers to ensure that the enemies content of the game is of highest possible quality. You will also work on creating and improving the pipelines and processes so the content creation is as fluid as possible."

the studio most recently released Returnal for the PlayStation 5 in April 2021 and for PC in February 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

