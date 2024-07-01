Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion Releases in October - News

Remedy Entertainment has announced in an FAQ the second expansion for Alan Wake 2, called The Lake House, will release in October.

"Not much! For starters, it’s coming in October," said Remedy when asked about details on the upcoming expansion.

"The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.

"Explore the Lake House and embark on an adventure as the realities of the Pacific Northwest and the Dark Place collide again."

The Alan Wake 2: Night Springs expansion released on June 8.

