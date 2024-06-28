Hypercharge: Unboxed Sales Top 100,000 Units on Xbox - Sales

Publisher and developer Digital Cybercherries announced Hypercharge: Unboxed has sold over 100,000 units on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One since it released for the consoles on May 31.

"Hypercharge has sold over 100,000 copies in under a month since launching on Xbox!," said the developer.

"To our amazing Xbox fans and everyone at Xbox, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for believing in our dream.

"Power Your Dreams isn't just a slogan - it's a reality, and we are living proof!

This figure is up from 50,000 units sold as of June 4.

Hypercharge: Unboxed was developed by a small team of six people and it previously released for the Nintendo Switch in January 2020 and for PC in April 2020.

