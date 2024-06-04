Hypercharge: Unboxed Sales Top 50,000 Units on Xbox, Developer Says Game 'is Going Viral' - Sales

/ 297 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Digital Cybercherries announced Hypercharge: Unboxed has sold over 50,000 units on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One since it released for the consoles on May 31.

"I'm extremely proud (and teary) to announce that we've nearly reached 50,000 sales on Xbox in just five days! Unbelievable!," said the developer via Twitter. "Additionally, we've surpassed 600 reviews, achieving an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars! THANK YOU ALL!"

I'm extremely proud (and teary) to announce that we've nearly reached 50,000 sales on Xbox in just five days! Unbelievable! 😭💚



Additionally, we've surpassed 600 reviews, achieving an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars!



THANK YOU ALL! — Hypercharge | Out Now on Xbox! (@HyperchargeGame) June 4, 2024

One of the people who worked on the game revealed they left school at 15 and worked at their family business. They left in 2020 to do designing and marketing in video games, and have stated the game has gone "viral" on Xbox.

"I left school at 15," said the developer. "No grades or confidence, devoting 14 years to our family’s painting & decorating business. In 2020, I switched to designing and marketing games. Now, in 2024, our action figure game has launched on Xbox and is going viral. 'Power Your Dreams' is true.

"Anything is possible if you believe and work hard enough! It took me and our team of six a long time to get where we are! If you're struggling, please know that you are good enough and you can achieve great things! Success is subjective - find what makes you happy!"

Anything is possible if you believe and work hard enough! It took me and our team of six a long time to get where we are! If you're struggling, please know that you are good enough and you can achieve great things! Success is subjective - find what makes you happy! 💚 — Hypercharge | Out Now on Xbox! (@HyperchargeGame) June 3, 2024

Digital Cybercherries via Twitter revealed Hypercharge: Unboxed reached number eight on the paid games section on the Xbox Store.

WE'RE #8 IN THE TOP PAID GAMES SECTION ON XBOX! WHAT IS GOING ON??? 😭💚 @Xbox pic.twitter.com/WKYwUQ6VvV — Hypercharge | Out Now on Xbox! (@HyperchargeGame) June 3, 2024

Hypercharge: Unboxed was developed by a small team of six people and it previously released for the Nintendo Switch in January 2020 and for PC in April 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles