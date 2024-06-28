Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Delayed to Early 2025 - News

Developer DON'T NOD announced Lost Records: Bloom & Rage has been delayed to early 2025. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"We know that many of our fans are eagerly awaiting this game, just as they are the recently announced next installment of Life is Strange," said DON'T NOD CEO Oskar Guilbert.

"Let’s give both titles the space they need to be enjoyed by our players within the large community we have built. We firmly believe that the wait for Bloom & Rage will be worth it. We look forward to sharing this new adventure, which we hope will become another memorable chapter in the DON'T NOD universe."

Read details on the game below:

Film your last summer in Velvet Cove playing as Swann, a quirky introvert who loves capturing reality through the lens of her trusty camcorder. Get to know Nora, the rebellious firecracker; Autumn, the thoughtful leader; and Kat, enigmatic and strong-willed—the summer of ’95 is gonna be one to remember!

