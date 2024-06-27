Ubisoft CEO Confirms Multiple Assassin's Creed Remakes Are on the Way - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an interview posted on Ubisoft's official website revealed multiple Assassin's Creed remakes are on the way.

"Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them," said Guillemot when asked about the future of the franchise and if fans can expect more variety with smaller games alongside bigger ones. "There are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich.

"Secondly, to answer your question, there will be plenty of experience variety. The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year. There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, which we've announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows. We're going to surprise people, I think."

There was a report in July 2023 that a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is in development by Ubisoft. The game first released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U in October 2013, followed by the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2013, the Nintendo Switch Switch in December 2019, and Google Stadia in September 2021.

The next entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Shadows, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 15 for $69.99.

