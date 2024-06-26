Atari Publishing Label Infogrames Acquires Surgeon Simulator IP - News

posted 5 hours ago

Atari's publishing label Infogrames announced it has acquired the Surgeon Simulator intellectual property from TinyBuild.

“More than 10 years after the release of the original, Surgeon Simulator remains a popular and unique franchise," said Infogrames manager Geoffroy Chateauvieux. "This was a rare opportunity to acquire a game with a timeless appeal, and we are excited to have Surgeon Simulator within the Infogrames portfolio."

Atari brought back the Infogrames publishing label in April of this year. It will focus on acquiring and publishing games that "fall outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand." The first game to be published by Infogrames will be Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which it purchased from Tiny Build.

Surgeon Simulator is an over-the-top operation sim developed by Bossa Studios. The first entry released in 2013, Surgeon Simulator VR: Meet the Medic released in 2016, Surgeon Simulator CPR released in 2018, and Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas released in 2020.

