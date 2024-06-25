Dark Fantasy Adventure game DROS Launches July 12 for Switch - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher RedDeerGames and developer emergeWorlds announced the dark fantasy adventure game, DROS, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 12.

The game first release for PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store in July 2023.

View the Switch release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

DROS is a dark fantasy adventure where you’ll swap between a small gooey creature and her human bounty hunter shell.

Little Dros and Captain are very different beings but they’ll have to put aside their differences to make it out of the spooky Alchemy Tower in one piece.

Unravel the mysteries within the Tower as you meet its strange inhabitants. Collect alchemical treasures and explore a world where there’s a twist around every corner.

Switch Between Two Very Different Beings

You’ll need to body swap! Jump, squirm and stealth around as Little Dros. Open heavy doors, weigh down pressure plates and clear a path as Captain. Oh, and beware… every one of the 40 levels of the Tower is unique!

Talk to a Huge Range of Strange Characters

Chat with many odd and loveable characters on your journey. Humans and Dros alike live within the Tower. It’s a place where the lines between good and evil are blurred.

Use Your Brains and Power

There’s a whole bunch of obstacles to overcome. You’ll use both brains and brawn to solve puzzles, fight off creepy creatures, put together alchemical treasures and uncover the many stories within.

Features:

Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the Tower has been designed with great detail.

Unique soundtrack. We worked with electronic pioneer Arovane to make a soundtrack that weaves through the world.

Explore 40 levels each with their own puzzle mechanics, enemies, hidden rooms and platforming.

Body Swap between Captain, a human bounty hunter and Little Dros, a small gooey creature.

Play as two very different characters with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Amass Prima and gain new abilities.

Odd and often charming characters to meet and talk with.

Narrative with humor and a bunch of heart.

Collect diary entries to unlock story and endings.

New Challenges become available after you finish the game.

Speedrun to find special secrets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles