Elden Ring Jumps to Over 700,000 Concurrent Players on Steam Following Shadow of the Erdtree Launch - News

/ 610 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have officially released the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion worldwide and the game has seen a big boost in player count today.

As of the time of writing, Elden Ring sits at over 727,000 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. This is a little over 200,000 concurrent players away from its all-time peak of 953,426 players set during its launch period.

Elden Ring has shipped over 25 million units worldwide as of June 12, 2024.

Elden Ring released in February 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion released for the same platforms on June 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles