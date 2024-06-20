The Berlin Apartment Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Bildundtonfabrik has announced The Berlin Apartment for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"We’re really excited to unveil The Berlin Apartment to the world with our debut trailer," said game director Hans Bohme. "We’ve got lots more to share in the future when it comes to the variety of genres and stories you’ll be diving into and how that impacts on what you are doing with the game. For now, we’d like to embrace the spirit of the game and leave you with a bit of mystery."

A handyman is tasked with refurbishing an old apartment in the city of Berlin, Germany. In the course of his extensive renovation work, he digs deeper and deeper into the history of the apartment. Relics from past times turn out to be silent witnesses – and former companions – of the apartment's previous inhabitants. With each new find, he tells his daughter the story behind this trace of a past adventure—with its own protagonists, in its own genre, with a very different atmosphere, but always set in the same four walls.

Treasure hunt: Discover relics and traces that reveal the history of an apartment and its former inhabitants.

Discover relics and traces that reveal the history of an apartment and its former inhabitants. Each episode is unique: Delve into moving short stories with unique gameplay twists for each new story.

Delve into moving short stories with unique gameplay twists for each new story. Beautiful and refreshing artstyle: Explore detailed 3D environments in a colorful comic-book aesthetic.

Explore detailed 3D environments in a colorful comic-book aesthetic. A changing Berlin: Experience the unique historic backdrop of a colorful city and its turbulent past.

