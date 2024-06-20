Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Sales Top 20 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 457 Views
Activision has announced Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has sold over 20 million units worldwide.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone! pic.twitter.com/o3QmThD9UB— Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 20, 2024
Awesome to see!!! I've replayed this remake trilogy at least 5 times lol. Vicarious Visions (RIP) did such a fantastic job!
Is it so hard to give platform numbers? Data is neat and useful...
Giving those kinds of numbers to the public really only benefits those looking for platform bragging rights. It's not that it's hard to give, companies just don't see the benefit of providing those kinds of exacts to the public. All a company cares about is how much money a game made. And 20 million copies sold, definitely brought in a lot of money!
That sounds about right. PS4 had 1 year of exclusivity for the collection and Bandicoot nostalgia on PlayStation. So that would probably be best guess. Only firm sales we had before it went multiplat was 2.5 million in the first 3 months of release. Then it reached 10 million 8 months after it went multiplat. That's more than double the number of sales since going multiplat. So who knows lol
More proof that there is demand for 3d platformers.