Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Sales Top 20 Million Units - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Activision has announced Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has sold over 20 million units worldwide.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone! pic.twitter.com/o3QmThD9UB — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 20, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

