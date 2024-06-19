Throne and Liberty Releases September 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Amazon Games and developer NCSOFT announced the MMORPG, Throne and Liberty, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 17.

The game will feature cross-play and an open beta will take place from July 18 to 23.

"On behalf of Amazon Games and NCSOFT, I’m proud to announce that Throne and Liberty will launch on September 17, 2024," said Amazon Games head of third-patty publishing Merv Lee Kwai.

"We all know fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for news on when they can jump into the game. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on, and invite you to experience it all for yourself when the game launches this September."

View the launch date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Throne and Liberty features a robust social experience, where players are encouraged to join guilds and engage with one another. Guild interactions and alliances are integral to the game experience, as players can take part in epic player-versus-environment and player-versus-player battles, such as Castle Siege, that can accommodate thousands of players at once.

This all takes place in a persistent open world called Solisium, where dynamic, interactive environments affect the gameplay in meaningful ways. Unpredictable weather cycles impact how your weapons perform, alter the terrain around you, and reveal new access points. While exploring the world, players will be able to transform into creatures that fly through the air or take to the sea for rapid travel, or even morph into defeated bosses to turn the tide in battle.

