Yars Rising Releases September 10 for All Major Platforms

Publisher Atari and developer WayForward announced Yars Rising will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Atari VCS on September 10.

The World of Yars Rising

In Yars Rising, players take control of Emi Kimura, a young hacker who’s been hired by a mysterious entity to infiltrate the shadowy Qotech corporation. Run, jump, sneak, and hack your way through challenges and retro-inspired mini-games to unravel layers of intrigue in this vast sci-fi mystery. Embark on Emi’s journey to decipher the mystery of the corporation’s closely guarded secret and uncover her inexplicable bond to a far-off alien race.

In true Metroidvania fashion, Emi grows in power throughout her adventure, allowing her to retrace her steps and reach previously inaccessible and secret areas. Her evolving hacking skills are critical to solving stimulating minigames that reference the innovative gameplay from the Atari 2600 title Yars’ Revenge. Emi will also face challenging boss battles at the end of each level, each with its own unique quirks utilizing all of her diverse skills.

The all-new gameplay trailer shows off the vivid world of Yars Rising, punctuated by anime-inspired cyberpunk character designs, an energetic soundtrack, and a look at the game’s stealth mechanics and enemy encounters. What starts off as a simple “get in, get out” mission quickly turns into more than what the young hacker Emi bargains for—from blasting robots to dodging lasers, to hacking complex systems and acquiring bio-hacks that grant unexpected abilities.

Otherworldly Abilities

Emi must jump, blast, and sneak her way past waves of robotic and alien enemies. Her latent powers are revealed as she progresses, granting her wild augments and biohacks to reach inaccessible areas.

Stealth Traversal

Emi can’t always shoot or jump her way out of a jam — tense sections of stealth gameplay force her to skillfully duck into the shadows to hide from relentless security bots.

Science-Fiction Intrigue

A seemingly bottomless mystery takes Emi from drab office buildings into underground labs, and even to the farthest reaches of space as she uncovers the dark truth behind the Qotech corporation. A sprawling, interconnected map allows for hours upon hours of gameplay.

Genre Bender

A Metroidvania at its core, Yars Rising progresses the story with a series of hacking minigames paying homage to the original Yars’ Revenge, along with other levels and boss battles that take Emi far and beyond her “normal” adventure, like fight scenes and turn-based battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

