Star Wars Outlaws Main Story is 25 to 30 Hours Long - News

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle revealed the main story for the upcoming game take between 25 and 30 hours to complete, while completionists should expect the game to take 50 to 60 hours to 100 percent.

"Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25, 30 hours golden path adventure, 50 hours, 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it’s still a fair amount of time.

"But it’s not Assassin's Creed epic, 200 hours’ worth of gameplay, so that allows us to really focus on the detail, it allows us to focus, maybe with a smaller team, on executing something that is manageable."

Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store on August 30 for $69.99.

