Conscript Launches July 23 for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Catchweight Studio announced the World War I survival horror game, Conscript, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 23.

A demo is now available on PC via Steam as part of Steam Next Fest until June 17.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Conscript is a survival horror game inspired by classics of the genre—set in 1916 during the Great War. CONSCRIPT will blend all the punishing mechanics of older horror games into a cohesive, tense, and unique experience.

In Conscript, you play as a French soldier searching for his missing-in-action brother during the Battle of Verdun. Will you be able to search twisted trenches, navigate overrun forts, and cross no-mans-land to find him, and ensure a home goes unbroken?

Plan

Experience classic and methodical survival horror gameplay in a unique historical setting: the Battle of Verdun.

Highly re-playable with various difficulty settings, multiple endings, unlockable costumes and bonus weapons.

Survive

Fend off a variety of enemy soldiers and combatants with a variety of World War I melee weapons and firearms.

Survive in an intense, harrowing atmosphere boosted by a unique pixel art aesthetic and oppressive sound design.

Explore

Navigate intricate level design that promotes item management and route planning, whilst solving complex environmental puzzles.

Distinct World War I-themed areas that intertwine and overlap.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

