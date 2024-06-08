Starship Troopers: Extermination Releases October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Knights Peak and developer Offworld Industries announced Starship Troopers: Extermination will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11 for $49.99.

The game has been available in Early Access on PC since May 2023.

New Single-Player Mode

Casper Van Dien, the star of the original 1997 Starship Troopers film, will return as his iconic character Johnny Rico in Starship Troopers: Extermination, commanding players in a new, single-player game mode included in the 1.0 launch, alongside new enemies, locations, and more!

The new game mode focuses entirely on a single-player experience, offering 25 distinct missions and a variety of player-versus-enemy combat scenarios across multiple environments, with a second chapter to follow post-launch. Tapped for an elite spec ops group within the Mobile Infantry, players find themselves following the orders of living legend General John “Johnny” Rico, proving their mettle against hordes of enemy Arachnids with the aid of three original NPC allies to prove themselves worthy of recruitment.

Currently in Early Access

The Early Access edition of Starship Troopers: Extermination, as of Update 0.7.0, is currently available for $29.99 USD—a lower price point than when it launches into 1.0—and puts players on the far-off front lines in an all-out war with the Arachnid menace. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend your base of operations, and then escape to the extraction point together. The battle will be intense but, as hardened warriors standing for all of humanity and the United Citizen Federation, leave no inch of ground safe for the Arachnids!

