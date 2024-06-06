Labyrinth Of The Demon King Releases in 2025 or PC - News

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer J.R. Hudepohl announced the first-person survival horror game, Labyrinth Of The Demon King, will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

A first-person survival horror game set in a world inspired by feudal Japan. Venture through the Labyrinth Of The Demon King, solving puzzles and fighting terrifying monsters in an epic quest to track down the demon who betrayed your lord and end its life.

Story

The World has entered The Latter Age Of The Dharma.

Society is crumbling. War has spread throughout the country. Disease and famine have killed thousands, and demons walk the very earth itself.

You are an Ashigaru, a footsoldier in the service of Lord Takeda Nobumitsu.

Deceived by a powerful demon king, your lord led his army into an ambush. All perished except for you. Against your wishes your lord sacrificed his life to aid your escape from the battle.

You have made a vow to track down the demon who betrayed your lord and end its life.

You take what could possibly be your final breaths on this mortal plane, and prepare yourself to enter…

The Labyrinth Of the Demon King.

Features:

A first-person survival horror inspired by classic games like as King’s Field, Resident Evil, and Silent Hill.

King’s Field, Resident Evil, and Silent Hill. Navigate your way through a Labyrinth solving puzzles and uncovering secrets.

Fight monsters up close with melee weapons or shoot them from afar. Be careful which method you choose as supplies are limited.

Retro style graphics.

Loading screen doors.

