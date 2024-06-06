3D Platformer Project Tides Announced for PC - News

Developer Fabraz has announced expressive 3D platformer," Project Tides, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Project Tides, the first TRULY expressive 3D platformer set in an open world is the, as-of-yet unannounced, highly ambitious new game by Fabraz! The team behind Demon Turf, Slime-san, and more.

Expect a 3D platformer with a move-set deeper, more versatile and more customizable than ever before! All set in a large, non-linear open world ocean filled with secrets and rewards to uncover.

Keep your eyes peeled for the full, official game announcement sometime soon where everything will be unveiled! In the meantime, wishlist the game to be notified about upcoming news!

(Note: Project Tides is the codename until the game’s full reveal.)

