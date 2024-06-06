Rumor: Tchia and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Coming to Game Pass - News

There is a new report from eXputer writer eXtas1s claiming Tchia will be launching later this month for the Xbox and will also be a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

The source also claims Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl or its sequel will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass sometime in June. They weren't sure which one.

The eXputer writer correctly leaked Lords of the Fallen, Octopath Traveler ,and Octopath Traveler II were coming to Xbox Game Pass before they were officially announced.

Tchia released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in March 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2024. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2021, while Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 released for the same platforms in November 2023.

🔥👀 EXCLUSIVA EXTAS1S 🚨🌶️



El juego de peleas de Nickelodeon y el exclusivo de Playstation TCHIA llegarian a GAMEPASS a lo largo del mes de Junio.



🏵️Tchia deberia estar llegando DIA UNO a Gamepass.



🍍 El Nickelodeon creo que es el 1, pero no estoy seguro y tal vez sea el 2 pic.twitter.com/8jDbE6z9CW — eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) June 6, 2024

